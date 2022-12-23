Fact-checking claims about volcanic concerns at Yellowstone,

CLAIM: A study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proves that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots.

THE FACTS: The research showed an association between elderly recipients of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and pulmonary embolisms, but the authors note that the findings do not prove a link to the vaccine.

Still, social media users are misinterpreting the study to falsely claim it proves that the FDA has admitted that Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot causes blood clots. The researchers evaluated more than a dozen health-related events of interest following COVID-19 vaccination among recipients 65 and older, using Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data. The rates of each event were compared to historical rates. Researchers found that rates of pulmonary embolism — blood clots in the lungs — met the threshold to be considered a statistical signal, which means an association between the vaccine and the health event was detected.

However, the researchers concluded in the paper that the FDA is currently not taking any regulatory actions based on the detection, because “the signals are still under investigation and require more robust study.” The study also notes that the new findings “should be interpreted cautiously” because they do not prove that the vaccine caused the outcomes.

Abby Capobianco, a press officer for the FDA, wrote in an email statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, “The FDA has not found any new causal relationships between the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and potential adverse events of special interest identified in 2021.” The study authors also outlined several important limitations of the research. For example, the analysis did not adjust for underlying risk factors such as comorbidities among some recipients.

Dr. Jeffrey Olin, a cardiologist and professor at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York, reiterated that the paper found a “signal,” but emphasized that this is not the same as causation. “There was a slightly increased signal in that vaccine compared to the other ones they tested,” said Olin. “So you can’t assess causation. All you can say is there’s an association. And then if you want to assess causation you need to have a much more sophisticated study.” Olin noted that the group who received the Pfizer vaccine were older, more likely to be in nursing homes and had more comorbidities that would put them in the hospital — all things that are associated with blood clotting.

Pfizer declined to comment on the study specifically but wrote in a statement that adverse events reported after vaccination can’t immediately be attributed to the vaccine.

— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in New York contributed this report with additional reporting from Josh Kelety in Phoenix.