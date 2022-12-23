Fatty liver caused by eating ‘two foods’ could damage the brain

The researchers noted that this opened interesting perspectives, offering a potential therapeutic target.

Doctor Hadjihambi added: “This research emphasises that cutting down the amount of sugar and fat in our diets is not only important for tackling obesity, but also for protecting the liver to maintain brain health and minimising the risk of developing conditions like depression and dementia during ageing, when our brains become even more fragile.”

The findings reinforce previous research published in the journal Neurology which suggests NAFLD could double the risk of dementia.

The research proposed that the link between NAFLD and dementia was likely driven by vascular damage to the brain, as well as inadequate blood flow.