FedEx, UPS warn severe winter storm could delay holiday packages,

FedEx and United Parcel Service warned that packages could be delayed as a massive winter storm brought high winds, bitter cold and snow to large swaths of the U.S. ahead of Christmas weekend.

The severe weather was already snarling air travel during what is expected to be a busy week for airlines.

“FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at our Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that has been moving across the United States,” FedEx said Friday. It said packages set for delivery on Friday and Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, could be delayed across the U.S.

UPS said severe weather “across several regions of the U.S. are impacting the UPS Air and Ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Illinois. As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected.”