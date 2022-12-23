Categories
Florida airports set record for gun confiscation in 2022


Travelers stand in line for a TSA checkpoint at the Miami International Airport on December 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Airline passengers have brought a record number of guns in carry-on luggage to airports in Florida and across the country this year, national data show.

According to a Dec. 16 press release from the Transportation Security Administration, 6,301 firearms have been intercepted at American airports this year, and more than 88% of them were loaded. As of Dec. 20, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has had 20 guns confiscated in 2022 − an all-time high − and Punta Gorda Airport also broke its own record with 11 guns intercepted.

More than 820 guns had been caught in Florida airports as of Dec. 22, an all-time record.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said that the increase in firearms is likely because passenger traffic has been going up at airports across the state. SRQ, for example, is on track to have served a record 3.8 million passengers this year.

