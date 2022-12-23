Florida officials urge road safety during busy holiday travel

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are urging motorists to stay safe this holiday season.

The winter holidays are the busiest long-distance travel period of the year. Last December, there were 35,859 crashes on Florida roadways, which claimed the lives of 325 people and injured another 1,524, according to FLHSMV data. Data shows in more than 28% of those crashes, the negligence of at least one involved driver led to the crash.

“Tragic crashes are unfortunately all too common, and often caused by someone who chose to not follow the law,” FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said. “We see the heartbreak these crashes cause to families, friends and communities; but seldom do we hear of the many crashes that are prevented by motorists who are courteous, sober and focused on the road and their surroundings. These are the drivers that keep us safe and the type of driver all motorists should aspire to be this holiday season and into the new year.”

To help ensure safety, FHP will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove dangerous drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary Troopers will also volunteer to augment FHP during the holiday period. FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida helps deter traffic violations and enhances services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.

Among crashes last December, 917 involved alcohol consumption, 96 included drug use and 86 included both.

Under Florida law, DUI is an offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties by any substance or unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above.

Motorists who see an impaired driver should contact local law enforcement or dial *FHP (*347) to report it. Doing so could save a life, FLHSMV said.

“Please remember to drink responsibly and make good decisions this holiday season,” FHP Director Gene Spaulding said. “Not only your life but the lives of others are in jeopardy if you decide to drink or use drugs and drive. FHP troopers will be aggressively enforcing impaired driving laws to ensure the safety of the citizens and visitors of Florida.”

Other safe driving tips from FLHSMV include always wearing a seatbelt; being aware of changing speed limits (the speed limit in Florida will never be more than 70 miles per hour); avoiding distracted driving such as texting or interacting with a car’s entertainment system; avoiding drowsy driving; and moving over for stopped or disabled vehicles or emergency crews.

Drivers should write down important phone numbers and keep them in their car in case a cell phone is inaccessible due to service coverage or a dead battery.

If a driver needs to pull over, they should stop in a safe place out of the roadway and away from traffic. Drivers should turn on their hazard lights and, if available, place road safety flares in a conspicuous location. If a motorist stops to assist, FLHSMV recommends remaining in the vehicle and asking the good Samaritan to call for help. Likewise, those who want to help a stranded motorist should avoid stopping and instead notify local law enforcement or call *FHP.

If a driver is involved in a minor crash, they should stay in their vehicle and call local law enforcement to report the crash.

As always, dial 911 in case of an emergency.

