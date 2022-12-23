For protection of pets

Animal experts, like those at Oodle Life, a website that provides dog and puppy information, have warned that the ‘Disneyfication’ or anthropomorphism of pets this Christmas can cause significant harm to them.

A release from whitehotpr.com, of Portland, Oregon, states that many pet owners will admit that they attribute human characteristics to their pets, treating them as miniature people. After all, pets become part of the family.

“They’re always on your side, they keep you company when you’re feeling sad or lonely, and they bring endless joy with their loyalty and adorable behavior” says Chris Allen, Founder & CEO of Oodle Life. “However, as much as we love them, it’s important to remember that they’re not actually human, and they shouldn’t be treated as such.”

The statistics bear this out, states White Hot. According to a survey by Oodle Life of 3,000 pet owners, 70% of pet owning households in Michigan admit to giving their pet special treatment (such as giving them leftover food, and dressing them up) over Christmas. This equates to over 1.3 million households. Moreover, according to the 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey, 43% of pet dogs in the United States and 49% of pet cats sleep on their owner’s bed. In addition, more than one in five, or 22% of U.S. adults, report they have held or attended a birthday celebration for a pet (getting a cake and candles for a birthday celebration is more common for dog owners than cat owners).

Putting pets in strollers, spraying them with pet cologne, putting diapers on them or giving them breath-freshening products were also among the increasingly popular practices discouraged in a joint report by researchers at the University of Pisa and the Metropolitan Autonomous University in Mexico City.

Treating pets as little humans can be damaging to them for a number of reasons says Allen.

For example, dressing your dog in a Christmas sweater may impede its ability to regulate its own temperature, so is best avoided. However, when outdoors, even dogs with thick coats can get hypothermia or frostbite in freezing weather, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). If the temperature drops to the mid-40s Fahrenheit, it’s definitely time to dress that pet – just not in a human Christmas sweater…

Pdsa.com.uk, a vet charity for pets in need, concurs, saying on its website that clothes can be quite restrictive. They can get in the way when a pet tries to do normal things like walking, going to the toilet or grooming themselves. They might make the pet itchy when they’re resting. They can also stop them from controlling their body temperature properly, so they could get too hot. Clothes could even choke them if they get tangled up or caught on something.

At the same time, a well-fitted coat on a cold winter’s day can help keep dogs with missing or very thin fur stay warm, pdsa continues. In a small minority of dogs, sometimes special boots can protect their paws, especially if they often get to cuts and scrapes on their pads or are recovering from an injury to their paws.

Oodle Life also cautions against feeding pets foods intended for humans.

Giving them human Christmas food – such as Brussels sprouts, or cake – can cause conditions such as obesity or malnutrition.

Hill’s pet food manufacturer agrees that feeding pets human food can be harmful.

A dog’s digestive system is different from a human’s, states hillspet.com. Typical human food is much too rich and fatty for a dog to properly digest; eating it can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and even more severe conditions like pancreatitis. Many human foods also contain an unhealthy amount of sodium for dogs.

“Human food often contains ingredients that are toxic to dogs,” Hill’s states. “Chocolate, raisins, grapes, macadamia nuts, almonds, onions and garlic are all dangerous for dogs to eat. If you don’t know exactly what’s in the restaurant leftovers you brought home, you could unknowingly hurt your begging pooch by feeding them a spoonful. Many processed foods also contain artificial sweeteners, such as xylitol, which are extremely harmful to pets.”

Hugging a pet could also be seen as ignoring the animal’s preferences and may cause anxiety, says Allen at Oodle Life.

He continues: “So just remember that while a pet is for life, and not just for Christmas, they are also animals, not people, and it’s important to treat them as such. That way, both humans and pets can equally enjoy the holidays!”

Additional tips to keep pets safe, happy and healthy are:

• It is important to ensure that your pet has a quiet space separate from all the festivities. Pets are naturally social creatures, however, they are prone to being overstimulated and are sensitive to an extremely loud environment. Giving them a quiet space will help them remain calm and well-rested.

• Exercise is an amazing stress reliever for pets, and restricting any form of exercise could cause restlessness especially when you are hosting. Exercising your pet before you host celebrations is a great way to keep them at ease.

• Not cleaning up festive decorations such as ribbons or wrapping paper could lead to your pet consuming them. Make sure to clear your living space after celebrations and gift opening to prevent the chances of health issues such as intestinal obstruction.

• Festive foods which tend to be fatty and sugary such as sugar cookies, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, or roast beef can also be toxic for your pet.

• Overfeeding your pet could lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis and reduced lifespan. It is important to monitor and regulate your pet’s eating habits.

• Many people enjoy going away for the festive period, however, it is not advisable to leave your pet unattended for too long. Our experts recommend that adult dogs for example should not be left alone for more than 4-6 hours at a time, as pets need regular care and supervision.

• Although dressing your pet in a costume for the festive period seems adorable, if the outfit is uncomfortable (such as covering their eyes) or ill-fitting (if too tight or too thick), it can cause anxiety, discomfort or even overheating.