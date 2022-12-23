France lodge official Argentina FA complaint over Emiliano

Furious French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has written to Argentine FA counterpart Claudio Tapia to file a formal complaint against Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has been accused of crossing the line during his nation’s World Cup celebrations. The penalty-shootout hero has continually mocked Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe in the aftermath of last Sunday’s pulsating final in Qatar despite consoling the Paris Saint-Germain superstar following his stunning hat-trick at the Lusail Stadium.

“Mbappe traumatised the Argentines so much that they celebrated the victory against our national team more than their World Cup.”

Rami was part of the Les Bleus side that beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16 in Russia as Mbappe netted twice for the world champions on their way to glory in Moscow.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has also ordered FIFA to investigate the “undignified” mockery of Mbappe and Didier Deschamps’ side.

He told Sud Radio: “What is FIFA doing? Sport is about fair play. It’s showing respect for others. It’s showing respect for those who lost.”