France lodge official Argentina FA complaint over Emiliano

Furious French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has written to Argentine FA counterpart Claudio Tapia to file a formal complaint against Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has been accused of crossing the line during his nation’s World Cup celebrations. The penalty-shootout hero has continually mocked Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe in the aftermath of last Sunday’s pulsating final in Qatar despite consoling the Paris Saint-Germain superstar following his stunning hat-trick at the Lusail Stadium.
“Mbappe traumatised the Argentines so much that they celebrated the victory against our national team more than their World Cup.”
Rami was part of the Les Bleus side that beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16 in Russia as Mbappe netted twice for the world champions on their way to glory in Moscow.
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has also ordered FIFA to investigate the “undignified” mockery of Mbappe and Didier Deschamps’ side.
He told Sud Radio: “What is FIFA doing? Sport is about fair play. It’s showing respect for others. It’s showing respect for those who lost.”
The French Football Federation and SOS Racisme are also understood to have filed legal complaints against those who targeted Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni with racist abuse on social media following the defeat.
Kolo Muani almost won France their second successive World Cup in the last minute of extra-time when he was denied by an outstanding save from Martinez, while Coman and Tchouameni both missed penalties during the shootout, respectively.
“It is the expression of a far-right ideology that says that these people should not be considered French,” SOS Racisme’s secretary general said.
Over 100 screenshots of evidence were filed as part of the complaint.
