France ref protest gathers speed as 200,000 call for World Cup

Mbappe’s spot-kick meant it went to penalties with Emi Martinez and Hugo Lloris tasked with being the hero. And it was the former’s mind games that played a part as Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman fluffed their lines.

Gonzalo Montiel stepped up to fire home the all-important penalty and seal Argentina’s third World Cup and first triumph since 1986.

France fans and the media were left fuming with their performance and the referee too after Marciniak was deemed to have favoured Argentina. However, it seems like their petition is likely to fall on deaf ears.

This kind of request based on a subjective refereeing decision is almost never approved for a replay, so Argentina fans can rest easy with the knowledge the Jules Rimet trophy is theirs to keep.