Free prescriptions – List of groups that don’t pay £9.35 charge

Britons are also entitled to free prescriptions if they are on certain means-tested benefits.

Either they or their partner (including civil partner) have to receive – or be under the age of 20 and the dependant of someone receiving – Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Pension Credit Guarantee Credit or Universal Credit and meet the criteria.

Additionally, they can be eligible if they’re entitled to or named on a valid NHS tax credit exemption certificate.

If they do not have a certificate, they can show their award notice. People qualify if they get Child Tax Credits, Working Tax Credits with a disability element (or both), and have income for tax credit purposes of £15,276 or less.

