Freezing rain on the way for southern Vancouver Island:





Things are about to get slick(er), Victoria.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and Malahat.

The weather agency says a layer of freezing temperatures have formed above the cold arctic air causing periods of ice pellets and freezing rain to come down throughout the morning.

Before the Pacific front passes, 2 to 5 mm of freezing rain is expected to fall before temperatures rise above freezing late this afternoon.

The public are advised to take extra care when walking or driving today as surfaces including highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

As of this publication, BC Transit and BC Ferries services remain suspended due to the weather.

All post-secondary schools took proactive measures by cancelling school ahead of the day after the province issued a warning for motorists to halt non-essential travel over the next two days.





