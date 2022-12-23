From Call of Duty Modern Warfare II to Game of the Year Elden

It’s that time of the year when gaming lovers end up having moments of happiness because they can get their favorite titles for an amazing discount from online stores at an unbelievable price. And December is not going to let them down, whatsoever, especially the lovers of PC and Xbox who currently want something to play. A new winter sale is live right now, with big discounts on hits like Call of Duty, and more!

Not just Call of Duty, but famous 2022 blockbusters like Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, and God of War are currently up for heavily slashed prices as part of a PC and Xbox-based sale from Newegg.

Grab Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, Forza Horizon 5, and more for PC and Xbox in Newegg’s Winter Sale 2022

To begin with, there is Microsoft’s Forza Horizon 5 which is up for just $24.99. It’s a great drop of 58 percent from its regular price of $59.99. Additionally, Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Premium Deluxe Edition is now available for only $89.99. It’s a healthy discount of 25 percent from the general cost of $119.99.

Now comes the biggest news for those looking to make the most out of Newegg‘s Winter Sale for PC and Xbox platforms. Call of Duty fans will be glad to know that 2022’s blockbuster premium from Activision, Modern Warfare II (Vault Edition) is currently available for just $74.99. For the first time, this edition of the game has witnessed such a major drop of 25 percent from the regular price of $99.99.

But that’s not everything. There are even more Call of Duty titles up for sale right now on Newegg. 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War are both currently available for just $19.99 each. They both have received a huge price drop of 66 percent from $59.99 each.

Now coming onto Elden Ring, then the Game of the Year can be grabbed for just $39.99 in the latest sale. It’s a very good deal, considering the fact that the discount is of 33 percent, from its usual cost of $59.99.

Recently launched Gotham Knights is also there, being available for only $29.99. It is currently having a reduced price of 50 percent from $59.99. In case someone is eager to know about more deals, here are other discounted games for PC and Xbox in the Winter Sale:

Resident Evil Village – $19.99 (50 percent off from $39.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99 (70 percent off from $99.99)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $19.99 (66 percent off from $59.99)

NBA 2K23 – $34.99 (50 percent off from $69.99)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $18.99 (52 percent off from $39.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $39.99 (33 percent off from $59.99)

Batman Arkham Collection – $6.99 (88 percent off from $59.99)

Horizon Zero Dawn – $15.99 (68 percent off from $49.99)

God of War – $26.99 (46 percent off from $49.99)

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – $23.99 (40 percent off from $39.99)

There are even more games on sale right now on the official Newegg website. The most crucial thing to note is that the ongoing sale will only last till December 31st. Few games, however, will get an extension. Simply put, they will be up for sale even in the first week of January 2023.

