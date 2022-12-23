From Yellowstone to Euphoria: How your favorite TV shows inspired

From country cool inspired by Paramount’s Yellowstone to suit chic showcased in HBO‘s Succession, this year’s TV hits have entertained us both with style and substance.

New York-based stylist Ashlyn Greer tells DailyMail.com that fashions on the small screen have had a big impact on our fashion choices and retail buyers.

Here she offers her verdict on 2022’s TV style trends, while fellow Manhattan stylist and Next Level Wardrobe founder Cassandra Sethi reveals pieces you can add to your closet to help get the look.

Inventing Anna

Netflix’s drama Inventing Anna tells the story of how Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, managed to convince New York’s elite she was a German heiress

‘Anna’s style was classic rich girl energy – plaids, houndstooth, and brocade; cashmere sweaters, designer satchel bags, and of course her most iconic look: the little black dress and Celine glasses’

Put on your pearls girls and don a pair of Celine shades! Netflix’s drama Inventing Anna tells the story of how Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, managed to convince New York’s elite she was a German heiress.

The nine-part series reveals how the socialite’s fictitious world starts to unravel as a journalist named Vivien takes on the case.

Along with a sense of confidence Anna’s designer wardrobe, featuring bags and dresses from LV, Dior, Hermes and more, helps her to seduce Manhattan’s ‘It’ crowd. To create the look of Anna, costume designers Lyn Paolo and Laura Frecon stalked Delvey’s Instagram account, where she often posted photos of her polished outfits.

The stylists say

Celine’s oversized cat-eye acetate sunglasses, priced at $480, ooze Anna Delvey

Ashlyn Greer: Anna’s style was classic rich girl energy – plaids, houndstooth, and brocade; cashmere sweaters, designer satchel bags, and of course her most iconic look: the little black dress and Celine glasses. Although she was always wearing head-to-toe designer, there was rarely a logo in sight. We’ve seen more of a return to quiet luxury this year over the logo mania of 2021 with brands like Bottega winning out in the ‘It bag’ category. You have to know it to appreciate it, which is exactly what Anna did with her wardrobe. Even if you don’t have (fake) German heiress money, Anna’s look is one of the easiest to recreate and will always stand the test of time and trends: an LBD and oversize black rim glasses never go out of style.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: With her courtroom looks to post-jail outfits, everyone has been talking about what she’s wearing. In her most recent style era, she’s been channeling a put together, modern and sleek New York City woman who has a point of view. She’s opted for more of her staple color, black, and has been wearing it from head to toe. Don’t forget the large oversized sunglasses either – rain or shine, they’re an essential. Sethi recommends Celine’s oversized cat-eye acetate sunglasses to help get that Anna look.

Euphoria

HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria follows a group of American high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media

Season two hit screens this year with yet more 90s and Y2K fashions on display

Think crop tops, platform shoes and lashings of eyeliner. HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria follows a group of American high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. Season two hit screens this year with yet more 90s and Y2K fashions on display. Heidi Bivens, who was behind the show’s trendsetting wardrobe, told Harpers Bazaar in an interview: ‘I hope the show encourages people to use fashion as a form of self-expression – that excites me. It is definitely something I have noticed, from season one to two, that – on social media at least – there is a lot more individuality among young people, and I really hope the show has inspired that.’

What the stylists say

This WKND Center TV Logo T-Shirt in Grey is the perfect way to recreate the grungy Euphoria look

Ashlyn Greer says: Euphoria arguably launched the Y2K trends obsession we’ve all had for the last several years. Walk into any retail store today and you can see at least one iconic 90s/2000s inspired piece from the show- mini bags, skate jeans, crop baby tees, and lots of print and color. Season two this year saw the cast mixing high-end, thrifted and Instagram brand pieces while further exploring each character’s individual personal style. While season three is rumored to be post-graduation (and trends have already started shifting away from this head-to-toe Y2K look) you can still bet on some of the other character’s key pieces carrying over into 2023: slip dresses, wide leg jeans, sheer tops, and platform shoes.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: Euphoria took us by storm with their raw storylines and talented cast. In season two, Rue (Zendaya) was the character to watch. Her oversized, grungy wardrobe inspired those watching to embrace the 90s style rock themes: plaid button downs, masculine inspired hoodies, tie dye and graphic tees. Graphic tees are a fun way to show your personality through your clothing. Rue wore various tees on Euphoria but you can’t go wrong with any that catch your eye. There’s not a right or wrong way to sport a graphic tee. Sethi suggests adding this WKND Center TV logo T-Shirt in grey to your wardrobe.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The fourth season of this Amazon series kicked off this year, landing viewers in 1960. One thing that’s been consistent throughout the show is stand-up comedian Midge Maisel’s captivating wardrobe

‘It’s never just a hat,’ Alex Borstein’s character Susie exclaimed this season. With the series moving into the 60s, we saw more color in Midge’s costumes and most noticeably, more hats

Marvelous by name, marvelous by nature. The fourth season of this Amazon series kicked off this year, landing viewers in 1960. One thing that’s been consistent throughout the show is stand-up comedian Midge Maisel’s captivating wardrobe, packed full of dazzling Audrey Hepburn-esque dresses, tailored overcoats and glamorous hats. Even when things go awry, the stage star is perfectly coordinated. Her marvelous period-perfect wardrobe was crafted by two-time Emmy award-winning designer Donna Zakowska who did intense historical research ahead of each season.

What the stylists says

Rodney Patterson’s Esenshel, has been seen on celebrities including Billy Porter, J Lo, Lizzo, and more

Ashlyn Greer says: This season of the show saw a transition happening between the 50s and 60s – and the style reflected pieces of both decades. Two trends that have been gaining momentum this year are the 50s/60s-era vintage style gold watch like the one Miriam wears with almost every look, and candy-colored wool top coats that look almost identical between the characters in the show and street-style stars this winter. And if want to channel Mrs Maisel from head-to-toe, pair those items with a belted midi skirt and collared shirt.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: ‘It’s never just a hat,’ Alex Borstein’s character Susie exclaimed this season. With the series moving into the 60s, we saw more color in Midge’s costumes and most noticeably, more hats. A hat is an often forgotten accessory that can be the finishing touch on your outfit (and protect your skin from the sun). Next Level Wardrobe’s go-to hat for day-to-day wear is a navy baseball cap. To make more of a statement and channel Mrs. Maisel, check out Rodney Patterson’s Esenshel, as seen on celebrities including Billy Porter, J Lo, Lizzo and more, you can get it here.

The Gilded Age

Take a step back in time to the elegance of the late 19th century courtesy of HBO’s The Gilded Age

This period drama, which launched at the beginning of the year and was masterminded by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City

Take a step back in time to the elegance of the late 19th century courtesy of HBO’s The Gilded Age. This period drama, which launched at the beginning of the year and was masterminded by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old-money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Costume designer Kasia Walicka-Maimone went about crafting about 5,000 costumes for the first season, with the aim of demonstrating the divide between old and new money. Think sumptuous fabrics, nipped in waists and buttoned up collars – with a dose of décolletage come evening.

What the stylists say

These AGMES baroque Patrice earrings priced at $450 give the classic pearl earrings a modern twist

Ashlyn Greer says: While The Gilded Age isn’t as transferable to our closets as some of the other hit 2022 shows, there are plenty of trends that were sparked from this look into the past. Look no further than the Gilded Glamour-themed Met Gala for a few trends to try – sheer lace tops, corsets, puff sleeves and lots of volume.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: Period pieces were at the forefront of television this year and it’s clear why. Emerging from our cozy, casual pandemic wardrobes we were all entranced by over-the-top lace gowns, perfectly-in-place hair, statement jewelry and feathered accessories of by-gone eras. The show even influenced this year’s Met Gala red carpet theme, Gilded Glamour. Bring the influence of The Gilded Age to your modern wardrobe by adding a statement pair of earrings that can be worn with jeans and a tee, or dressed up paired with a dress. Try these AGMES baroque Patrice earrings.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders began airing in 2013 and tells the tale of the notorious Shelby family’s rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working class, post-First World War Birmingham

The final episode pulled in a peak of 3.7 million viewers as viewers bid farewell to Tommy Shelby (pictured third from the left)

The sixth and final season of the hit BBC show, Peaky Blinders, aired this year. The hit series began airing in 2013 and tells the tale of the notorious Shelby family’s rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working class, post-First World War Birmingham. Peaky Blinders’ sixth series saw Tommy Shelby’s wife Lizzie (played by Natasha O’Keeffe) reveal that she was leaving him, which promoted the protagonist (Cillian Murphy) to up-sticks to Canada. The final episode pulled in a peak of 3.7 million viewers, as viewers bid farewell to Tommy Shelby. Fans of the gangster drama were left ‘sobbing’ by the tense conclusion, which saw the family patriarch embark on a murderous rampage which included the death of one major character. While the series ended in April, the series has had a lasting impact on the fashion front, with tweeds, three-piece suits, flat caps, collared shirts and edgy haircuts being sought-after looks.

What the stylists say

Veronica Beard’s Faustine mixed-media Dickey jacket, priced at $388, will help you achieve the Peak Blinder look

Ashlyn Greer says: It’s no secret that suiting is the star of this show. A tailored vest – worn with everything from matching wide leg trousers to jeans and slip skirts – was one of the biggest new trends of 2022 and likely gained some inspiration from Peaky’s final season. With the show set in the 1940s this time, the silhouettes became a bit boxier especially with the blazers and jackets. We saw the same trend with suit trousers, blazers and topcoats all taking on an oversized-but-tailored-in-the- right-places approach. Channel the Peaky Blinders – no matter what gender – by opting for classic suiting pieces in darker colors and rich textures like a herringbone pattern wool.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: 2022 saw us return to the office and with it, the return of suiting. Although we certainly aren’t reverting back to three-piece suits anytime soon, Peaky Blinders inspired us to suit up and reach for our blazers again. Channel your favorite Peaky Blinders character with a fun blazer. Bring it into the modern day by wearing it over a classic white tee paired with denim. Try this Veronica Beard’s Faustine mixed-media Dickey jacket.

The Crown

Headed by Emmy Award-winning designer Amy Roberts, The Crown’s wardrobe department spent hours poring over photos of the royals in order to replicate their outfits meticulously

‘The much-anticipated release of season five of The Crown, combined with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II made us turn to England for some royal style inspiration’

Inspired by real events, The Crown is a fictional dramatization detailing the story of the royal family, and the political and personal events that shaped Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Season five landed in November, with Imelda Staunton taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the first time and Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana. Headed by Emmy Award-winning designer Amy Roberts, the wardrobe department spent hours poring over photos of the royals in order to replicate their outfits meticulously. Daily Mail columnist Liz Jones previously lauded the costume team writing: ‘Boy, does it show. The result is a triumph, and for none more so than that most photographed royal, Diana. So accomplished is their work it seems they may even have performed the impossible of making 1980s fashion desirable again, if the surge in searches on eBay is anything to go by.’

What the stylists say

Ashlyn Greer says: Princess Di has always been a style icon, but her popularity has surged recently thanks to shows like The Crown. 2022’s season five showed us some of her more casual day-to-day looks and 90s staples like light-wash, high-rise denim, turtleneck sweaters and white tube socks – all trends that could be seen on the street this year as well. Recreate Diana’s style with these pieces, or channel her athleisure style with black leggings, a crop puffer jacket and logo baseball cap.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: The much-anticipated release of season five of The Crown, combined with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II made us turn to England for some royal style inspiration. Most notably, photos of Princess Diana’s best style moments taking over our social feeds. Wear this modern take on the iconic revenge dress to your next holiday party from La Ligne, or stay warm this winter in the original sheep sweater, relaunched by Rowing Blazers in collaboration with the original designers of Warm & Wonderful.

LEFT: Warm & Wonderful’s women’s sheep sweater is priced at $295; RIGHT: Add a bit of sophisticated style to your wardrobe with La Ligne’s Luca dress, priced at $395

Emily in Paris

Created by Darren Star of Sex And The City, the first two seasons of Emily in Paris followed a sprightly American woman, played by Lily Collins, coping with culture clash in France

Although the show has been lambasted in some quarters for its stereotypical depiction of the French, Emily’s fashion sense has been met with wide acclaim

The show has turned out to be a success stateside, and the third season has just dropped on Netflix

Created by Darren Star of Sex And The City fame, the first two seasons of Emily in Paris followed a sprightly American woman played by Lily Collins coping with culture clash in France. Although the show has been lambasted in some quarters for its stereotypical depiction of the French, Emily’s fashion sense has been met with wide acclaim. The show has turned out to be a success stateside, and the third season has just dropped on Netflix. Financial experts at New Casinos – a company that specializes in helping people find and compare new casinos – recently did the math on just how much it would cost to live like Emily in the city of lights and it looks like the you’ll need a pretty sizeable budget. Emily’s most expensive habit is no doubt her wardrobe. Based on the high price tags of the glamorous clothes viewers have seen the fashionista flaunting around in, she’s estimated to have spent a whopping $76,795 on clothes and accessories every year. From Prada to Valentino, to Christian Louboutin, and Balmain, the marketing strategist has a countless number of designer clothing in her closet, but her most expensive is the Vassilis Zoulias yellow jacket she is seen wearing in the fourth episode of season two, which comes at an eye-watering $53,987.

What the stylists say

Chanel’s $14,500 tweed coat would fit perfectly in Emily’s wardrobe

Ashlyn Greer says: Whether Emily’s style is good, bad, or satire of an American in Paris has been widely debated since the beginning of the show, and likely will continue when season three drops this week. Regardless of opinion about her look, Emily always seems to have at least one classic element of French style in every ensemble – a stripe shirt, a red lip, a chain strap bag or a scarf used as a headband. She usually mixes it in a way that is very un-French and very American fashion girl circa the 2010s; lots of color, print mixing, and sky high heels in every style imaginable. There aren’t many individual trend themes to be gleaned from the show, but rather Emily herself seems to latch on to a new one with every look – a houndstooth bucket hat, a skirt and crop top matching set, knee high block heel boots and a plaid blazer over a mini dress. To get Emily’s style yourself simply pick a trend piece and then pile on the prints, color, and maybe a bold red lip.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: Whether you love or hate Emily in Paris, there are many epic fashion statements that are made. Emily incorporates a Parisian flair in her outfits and loves making statements with bold colors, prints and even clashing patterns that somehow work. Let’s not forget about the love for accessories she has as well. This Chanel coat is the perfect pick, but it might be the thing of dreams at $14,500!

Bridgerton

Based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England

The popularity of the period drama helped to propel a rise in demand for corsets, embroidery hoops and wisteria. Pictured from left are Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma

When the first season of Bridgerton launched at 2020 in the darkest depths of it seemed like the whole world had tuned in, making it Netflix’s then-biggest hit. A staggering 82 million households streamed the series in its first four weeks. Based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the eight siblings of the titular family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England. The popularity of the romance-obsessed period drama helped to propel a rise in demand for corsets, embroidery hoops and wisteria. Ebay searches for the violet climbing plant rose by 300 per cent following the show’s launch. Searches for corsets increased by 123 per cent, and they rose by 49 per cent for pearl and feather headbands. Meanwhile, searches for empire line dresses shot up by 93 per cent, according to the shopping app, Lyst.

What the stylists say

Ashlyn Greer says: Bridgerton is the Regency-era style at it’s best, and some of this spring’s top trends had the show to likely thank for them. Pearl accessories, empire waist nap dresses, corsets, and even the comeback of Mary Janes were seen along with a big resurgence in more abstract themes like velvet and the square neckline. If a tiara or opera-length gloves seem too period piece for daily life, try a fitted bodice silk dress or a cap-sleeve squareneck sweater to get the essence of the ladies of the Ton.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: This season of Bridgerton showed us that ‘more is more’ with velvet suiting, feathered headpieces, exquisitely embroidered gowns, coordinating gloves and a rainbow of colors. A favorite of costume designers and celebrity stylists, Wing + Weft is the only remaining glove maker in New York City. If you’re a glove beginner, start with a fun wrist-length pair like this to wear with your jackets and coats in the cooler seasons. For more of a statement true to the show, wear a pair of these opera-length gloves to your next event with a coordinated dress.

Dress like a Bridgerton lady with Wing + Weft’s velour wrist length glove (left) or the sheer mesh opera length (right)

Succession

Winner of 13 Emmys, HBO’s dark comedy series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty has just returned for a fourth season

On the fashion front, costume designer Michelle Matland previously described the characters’ approach to dressing as ‘anti-bling.’ They wear high-end labels, but not in the sort of obvious way of the nouveau riche or Instagram millionaires

‘Succession is corporate style with a capital “C.” While on the surface it might not seem like it influenced many trend, suits themselves had a more casual street style takeover this year’

Maggy London’s Uma dress is perfect for a day in the office, client meetings and will transition easily into night time

Winner of 13 Emmys, HBO’s dark comedy series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty has just returned for a fourth season. An official synopsis reads: ‘When Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates, considers retirement, each of his four grown children follows a personal agenda that doesn’t always sync with those of their siblings – or of their father.’ In the latest season, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. On the fashion front, costume designer Michelle Matland previously described the characters’ approach to dressing as ‘anti-bling.’ They wear high-end labels, but not in the sort of obvious way of the nouveau riche or Instagram millionaires. Instead it is quietly expensive: an exquisitely tailored suit for Logan or Shiv’s sophisticated separates from the likes of Gabriela Hearst, Max Mara or Loro Piana.

What the stylists say

Ashlyn Greer says: Succession is corporate style with a capital ‘C.’ While on the surface it might not seem like it influenced many trends (the style itself wasn’t really the central theme of the show as in others this year), suits themselves had a more casual street style takeover this year. Usually regarded as work attire, we saw them paired with graphic tees and sneakers as a statement casual look in 2022. Get the outfit that you can wear for work or a weekend out by choosing a solid neutral color or pinstripe suit in a high waisted trouser and slightly oversized blazer set.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: Shiv’s style continues to reign supreme on the show. Her style transformation from season one has been tremendous as she attempts to step into a (ruthless) powerhouse role. Outside of the office, the costume designers played with more prints to show she could have a fun side to her, but they did continue to incorporate tailored items like sheath dresses. Every woman should have that type of dress in her wardrobe. To get Shiv’s professional style, play with a lot of structure in your wardrobe. This is perfect for a day in the office, client meetings and will transition easily into night time. Try Maggy London’s Uma dress.

Yellowstone

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone was the most-watched show or movie in America in November 2021, with more than 8 million people tuning in to the season-four premiere

‘Montana itself has really had a moment this year thanks in part to Yellowstone’

The show, which premiered in 2018, follows the story of the Dutton Family, led by John Dutton who controls the largest ranch in the US

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone was the most watched show or movie in America in November 2021 with more than 8 million people tuning in to the season-four premiere. The runaway popularity of the modern-day ranch show, streaming on Paramount put it over heavyweight favorites like 60 Minutes and NCIS Los Angeles, which had 7.5 million and 5.3 million views, respectively. Although Yellowstone is often compared to HBO’s Succession – they came out the same year and are both family-business dramas – it breaks the mold for hit series as it’s based not on the East or West coasts, but in Montana. It is shot in Utah. The show, which premiered in 2018, follows the story of the Dutton Family, led by John Dutton who controls the largest ranch in the US. Kevin Costner plays John, the sixth-generation patriarch who runs the ranch, while Luke Grimes, known for his roles in American Sniper and Fifty Shades of Grey, takes on the role of John’s son, Kayce Dutton, a former US Navy SEAL who is married to a local Native American woman.

What the stylists say

Naked Cashmere’s Milena paid shacket is priced at $725, left, and can be layered over AYR’s $175 The Cool Down shirt, right

Ashlyn Greer says: Blazers and suede shearling jackets over prairie dresses, cowboy boots, and classic workwear pieces like canvas jackets: Yellowstone embodied (and kicked off) more than one trend for 2022. Montana itself (and the rest of ranch culture in the northwest/Midwest region of the US) has really had a moment this year thanks in part to Yellowstone. To dress the part, pair a floral print midi dress or light wash jeans with cowboy boots, a western style belt, and a fringe or shearling suede jacket.

Cassandra Sethi’s tips on how to recreate the look: Yellowstone could arguably be the show that influenced mainstream style most this year. Prairie dresses dominated brand offerings this summer and cowboy boots were dubbed ‘The Standout Footwear Trend Of 2022’ by British Vogue. Even Canadian tuxedos came back into the picture (also due in part to the resurgence of Y2K fashion). Double up on the ranch style this winter to stay warm by layering this cozy plaid shacket over Next Level Wardrobe’s favorite denim shirt from AYR. Sethi recommends Naked Cashmere’s Milena paid shacket and The Cool Down shirt.

