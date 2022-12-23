GB News’ Rosie Wright confirms ‘last day’

The GB News host confirmed she would be leaving the show after just over a year and a half before Christmas 2022. Rosie Wright has been a firm favourite on the breakfast show since 2021 and admitted it had “been a blast” being part of its launch.

Rosie shared her career news on her Twitter account telling her 19,700 followers: “Some of my own news!

“Friday will be my last day @GBNews. From my road-trip when we launched, hosting The Great British Breakfast with @SimonMcCoyTV & launching bulletins, it’s been a blast.

“I’ll be on breakfast tomorrow…. for now though, here are some best/worst bits!”

GB News co-star Liam Halligan wished her all the best, replying: “Really sorry that you are leaving @rosiewright99.

READ MORE: Alex Jones’ appearance leaves The One Show fans distracted