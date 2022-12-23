Generational Equity Provides Exit Planning Services to Domte…

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the recapitalization of its client Domtec International by Private Investors. The recapitalization was finalized on December 1, 2022.

Located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Domtec is a light industrial, commercial contractor specializing in the design and construction of concrete domes, primarily for large capacity bulk dry material storage as well as for freespan FEMA tornado and hurricane shelters.

Domtec’s worldwide network of engineers, equipment suppliers, and general and specialty contractors allows it to team/partner with other top suppliers and contractors around the world to deliver truly world-class projects according to customer needs. The Company primarily differentiates itself on quality (engineering, workmanship, and warranty) and the best in the industry on-time track record (over 99%).

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team led by Managing Director – M&A, Chad Comroe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with Domtec.

“It was a pleasure to work with Domtec throughout the M&A process,” said Comroe. “We are excited to watch the Company grow in the future.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.