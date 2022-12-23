George & Charlotte open Christmas presents before their cousins

Most children in the UK have to wait until Christmas Day to open the presents under the tree, but this rule doesn’t apply to the Royal Family. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to open their presents on Christmas Eve this year when the royal festivities return to Sandringham.

The Royal Family has traditionally opened their presents on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day for years.

The Royal Family website confirms the tradition, stating: “On Christmas Eve, The Royal Family lay out their presents on trestle tables and will exchange their gifts at teatime.”

Former royal chef Darren McGrady also told The Sun: “The royals are of German descent so they weave in German traditions to their celebrations.

“After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is the German tradition.”

As most Brits open their presents on Christmas Day, it stands to reason that Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton adheres to this present rule with her three children.

