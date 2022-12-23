George Cohen dead – England 1966 World Cup winner dies aged 83





English football legend George Cohen has died at the age of 83. The former Fulham right-back was part of the Three Lions team that romped to the 1966 World Cup under Alf Ramsey and he made more than 400 appearances for the Cottagers during a distinguished playing career.

Cohen made his England debut in 1964 and he consolidated his position as the nation’s starting right-back by the World Cup in 1966. He served a vice-captain in the final as the Three Lions earned a famous 4-2 victory over West Germany to claim their one and only triumph on international football’s biggest stage. His passing means only Sir Geoff Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton are still alive from the XI that started at Wembley 56 years ago. Cohen was a one-club man, spending his entire 13-year playing career at Fulham before retiring in 1969.

“Everyone associated with Fulham Football Club is desperately saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE,” read a statement released by the club. “A one club man, George made 459 appearances for his beloved Whites, in addition to earning 37 England caps, with whom he famously won the World Cup in 1966.” Cohen was forced to retire through injury and he remains sixth on the all-time appearance list for the Cottagers.

“We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today,” read a brief statement. “George won 37 caps for England and was vice-captain of our World Cup winning team. We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George’s family and friends at this sad time.” On Twitter, former Fulham goalkeeper David Stockdale added: “Wonderful man. Sad to hear of his passing. Spent many hours in his company. Rest easy George Cohen MBE.”





