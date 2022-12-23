George Cohen: England World Cup winner and Fulham legend dies

George Cohen, the right-back in England’s World Cup-winning team of 1966, has

died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

Cohen played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil and in total won 37 caps for his country.

Fulham wrote on the club’s official Twitter account: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE.”

Cohen spent his entire club career with Fulham, making 459 appearances for his hometown side.

Image:

George Cohen’s playing career was ended by a serious knee injury at just 29





He began his time at Craven Cottage as a member of the grounds staff but quickly made his mark in the first team, with a debut against Liverpool in March 1957, coming at the age of just 17.

Fulham described Cohen as being “blessed with terrific pace,” adding: “He became one of the game’s first attacking full-backs, setting the tone for how football is so often played today.”

His impressive performances earned him an England debut in May 1964 during a 2-1 win over Uruguay at Wembley.

Cohen established himself as his country’s first-choice right-back and played every minute of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup campaign, including all 120 minutes of the 4-2 win over Germany in the final.

