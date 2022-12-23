George Harrison Penned Savage Song About The Beatles Members

George Harrison wrote a song for The Beatles after quitting the band, and it targeted John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Fifty-three years ago, Harrison temporarily quit The Beatles amid the band’s filming of the “Let It Be” movie. The members created tension while they were preparing the new material for their supposed concert stage return.

Harrison was angry after his bandmates, Lennon and McCartney, pushed aside his ideas regarding their project. But he blamed McCartney more than the other member.

“At that point in time, Paul couldn’t see beyond himself. He was on a roll, but … in his mind, everything that was going on around him was just there to accompany him. He wasn’t sensitive to stepping on other people’s egos or feelings,” he said, per Express.

He opened up about getting fed up after being ignored and denied several times. With that, he decided to get out of the band and ask his driver to take him back to his Surrey home.

Upon arrival, he immediately began writing music, including the brutal song “Wah-Wah” which was directed at his bandmates.



The track’s lyrics read: “I don’t need no wah-wah / And I know how sweet life can be / If I keep myself free / wah-wah.”

According to Harrison, the song was titled after the wah pedal used in guitar playing. He revealed further details about it in his biography, saying that it meant, “You’re giving me a b****y headache.”

The Beatles Almost Replaced George Harrison

Amid the feud, The Beatles almost moved forward with Eric Clapton.

In an unearthed tape featuring an interview with Lennon, the late musician said they almost replaced him with a new guitarist. The discussion about the plans can also be heard in The Beatles’ final album, “Let It Be.”

“I think if George doesn’t come back by (next week), we ask Eric Clapton to play,” Lennon said.

Six days later, Harrison returned and began playing with them again. But only a few months later, The Beatles called it quits after performing for a decade.

McCartney told BBC Radio 4 that Lennon suggested disbanding the group since they “could not work it out” any longer. The late member reportedly appeared before them and told them he was leaving The Beatles.

The clarification was released after decades of blaming game, with fans saying McCartney caused the split.

