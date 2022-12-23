George Strait is a Huge ‘Yellowstone’ Fan

If you’ve ever wondered if George Strait intends to follow 2019’s Honky Tonk Time Machine with a new album or if the real-life roper and rider digs Yellowstone, Cowboys & Indian‘s Dec. 2022 cover story on the King has answers for you.

Strait went a step beyond promising new music and explained how he identifies potential hits.

“I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,” he said. “I’m narrowing down my song choices now. I’ve always said I’m a melody guy. A great melody can sell a song the best. A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create. That’s why I’ve had such a great relationship with Dean Dillon. I think he’s the best melody guy in the business. His lyrics are great as well, so there you go. There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.“

Perhaps Strait will record something suiting the taste-making Yellowstone soundtrack. When asked if he has checked out Taylor Sheridan’s popular show or its 1883 prequel, the King of Country Music praised both series’ main stars.

“I’ve seen both and thought they were great,” he shared. “Tim and Faith were outstanding in 1883 and of course, Kevin Costner is always great. I watch TV a lot, believe it or not. When I’m in the house and there’s a TV in the room, it’s on.”

In the same interview, Strait opened up about the secret behind a run on top that spans over 40 years.

“Staying focused and believing that what you’re doing is good is important; you have to believe in yourself,” he explained. “I always felt like I knew what worked for me and what didn’t. That might not be the key to longevity – but who can honestly even say what might be? I just always knew that I wanted a career like Merle Haggard or George Jones. I wanted to still be relevant when I got older. Those guys are still relevant and always will be in my book.”

