Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally streaming on Netflix. Rian Johnson’s trip back into the world of intrigue and deduction stars Daniel Craig as the charming Benoit Blanc. A ton of viewers loved Knives Out and Glass Onion is picking up where that crowd-pleaser left off. The director has enlisted the help of another truckload of fan favorites for this one. Familiar names like Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, and Kate Hudson are all locked in for this mystery. During a short theatrical run, the majority of viewers were pleased to be back in mystery-solving mode with the southern detective. Now, they won’t even have to venture out to the theater for the magic. Just cue up the movie from the comfort of your couch. Check out how the brand celebrated on Twitter down below!

Will There Ever Be A Knives Out Prequel?

A lot of the fans want to know more about Benoit Blanc at every opportunity. Well, Rian Johnson spoke to Uproxx about the possibility of heading back to the past at some point. While it has its allure, he doesn’t think we’re going full prequel anytime soon.

Who invited Benoit Blanc to this billionaire’s island!? Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the latest whodunnit from mystery master Rian Johnson, is finally on Netflix with an all-star cast and dozens of twists you definitely don’t want spoiled. pic.twitter.com/6H3ZR58Xk5 — Netflix (@netflix) December 23, 2022

“This is something that I was very relieved that Daniel and I are on the same page with,” Johnson said of the character’s history. “I think little tiny glimpses into that is fun for me. And it’s a trap that I find myself as a writer having to really push back against, just for myself. Having Daniel Craig in that part, the temptation is to think that Blanc as a character is what’s interesting about these movies.”

He continued, “He’s interesting in his function within the mystery, you know what I mean? … I don’t know, the notion of building out a backstory, learning where he came from, all of that stuff, to me, I don’t know, I have a natural inclination to kind of push that stuff back and to say a little goes a long way in terms of that. And ultimately this has to be the story of the mystery. The mystery’s the thing. And the detective is interesting in the way he solves his function within solving the mystery. And if we get glimpses beyond that, that’s great. But I feel like a little of that goes a very long way for me.”

Here’s what Netflix has to say about the latest Benoit Blanc mystery: “When the game ends, the mystery begins. Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

