Categories
Technology

Google Gets Set to Stream Football Games. What the Deal Says


Another corner of the sports world got far more attention from Wall Street this past week, when


Alphabet


(ticker: GOOGL) Google announced that it had acquired the rights to a package of National Football League games for a reported $2 billion annually.

Analysts noted that the deal marks another shift from linear television toward streaming. The package of out-of-town football games known as NFL Sunday Ticket will now be available to any YouTube user on an a la carte basis, although Google hasn’t yet announced a price.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.