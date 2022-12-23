Google Gets Set to Stream Football Games. What the Deal Says

Another corner of the sports world got far more attention from Wall Street this past week, when





Alphabet





(ticker: GOOGL) Google announced that it had acquired the rights to a package of National Football League games for a reported $2 billion annually.

Analysts noted that the deal marks another shift from linear television toward streaming. The package of out-of-town football games known as NFL Sunday Ticket will now be available to any YouTube user on an a la carte basis, although Google hasn’t yet announced a price.