Gunman kills three in attack on Kurdish centre in Paris

A gunman killed three people near a Kurdish cultural centre in central Paris on Friday in an attack the country’s interior minister alleged was racially motivated.

Unrest broke out following the shooting as protesters spilled out on to nearby streets in Paris’s 10th arrondissement and clashed with police.

The assailant, a 69-year-old man who was known to police for previous violent attacks, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence. He was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin said the gunman, a Frenchman, was not known to have been part of any organised far-right movement. It was not clear whether he had deliberately targeted Kurds or foreigners more broadly, Darmanin said.

The man, who was a member of a shooting sports club, had previously been arrested for illegally holding a firearm and for a violent assault, prosecutors said.

“The shooter clearly wanted to attack foreigners,” Darmanin told reporters as he visited the street in a bustling part of downtown Paris. The three deceased were Kurdish, according to French media.

As protests broke out close to the site of the attack, a crowd threw projectiles at police, who responded with tear gas. Riot officers were deployed as dozens of people marched through the area.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the gunman had been released from jail less than a fortnight ago after being arrested and held on provisional detention last December for attacking a migrant camp in the city with a sword.

Two people were wounded in that attack, when the man had slashed at tents, she added. The assailant had also previously been involved in an incident in the city’s Seine-Saint-Denis suburb, which is home to a large population of immigrants, she added.

The gunman opened fire at about midday at the Kurdish cultural centre and at a neighbouring Kurdish restaurant and a hair salon, Alexandra Cordebard, mayor of the 10th arrondissement, told reporters.

One of those wounded was in a critical condition, Cordebard added.

The attack shocked Parisians and left the French capital on alert just two days before Christmas.

“The Kurds of France have been targeted in an odious attack in the heart of Paris. Our thoughts are with the victims, those that are fighting for their life, to their families and loved ones,” President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.

The city was hit by a wave of Islamist militant attacks in 2015, including a deadly shooting at the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper. The same year, 130 people died in a series of co-ordinated assaults on restaurants, bars and the Bataclan concert hall in the heart of Paris, in France’s deadliest ever peacetime attacks.

That traumatic period, which was followed by a truck attack by radical Islamists in Nice in July 2016, in which more than 80 people died, has had a prolonged impact on life in France and affected debates on immigration and security. The far-right has risen as a political force, with Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National winning 84 seats in parliamentary elections this year, her party’s largest ever tally.

Prime minister Élisabeth Borne called Friday’s attack an “odious act” and said an investigation was under way.

Le Pen, who lost a presidential election run-off against Macron in April, called the attack a “terrible tragedy”.