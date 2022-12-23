‘Healthy bowel movements’ key to alleviating hangovers

Zinc, says the NHS, can help make new cells and enzymes, help the body process carbohydrate, and improves wound healing.

On zinc and hangovers, Claire said: “Zinc plays a pivotal role in ensuring our liver can metabolise alcohol effectively.

“Ensure you are consuming sources of zinc through foods such as, organic, and grass-fed meats and dairy products, wild fish, shellfish, nuts, seeds and free range and organic eggs.

“Also pre-soaking lentils and chickpeas overnight prior to cooking to increase their zinc absorption.”