Here’s a look at the cast of Alice in Borderland season 2

Hikari Kuina – Aya Asahina
Star Aya Asahina portrays Hikari Kuina, who is friends with Chishiya and another player.
Asahina’s biggest roles include Red Shoes, Grand Blue and Girl Gun Lady.
Suguru Niragi – Dôri Sakurada
Suguru Niragi is once more Dôri Sakurada, a dangerous member of The Beach and is part of The Militants.
He has appeared in Farewell Kamen Rider Den-O: Final Countdown, Kamen Rider OOO, Den-O, & All Riders: Let’s Go Kamen Riders and Kamen Rider Decade.
Alice in Borderland season 2 is streaming on Netflix now
