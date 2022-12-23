Here’s a look at the cast of Alice in Borderland season 2

Hikari Kuina – Aya Asahina

Star Aya Asahina portrays Hikari Kuina, who is friends with Chishiya and another player.

Asahina’s biggest roles include Red Shoes, Grand Blue and Girl Gun Lady.

Suguru Niragi – Dôri Sakurada

Suguru Niragi is once more Dôri Sakurada, a dangerous member of The Beach and is part of The Militants.

He has appeared in Farewell Kamen Rider Den-O: Final Countdown, Kamen Rider OOO, Den-O, & All Riders: Let’s Go Kamen Riders and Kamen Rider Decade.

Alice in Borderland season 2 is streaming on Netflix now