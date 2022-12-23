Here’s a look at The Cleaner Christmas special

Who is in the cast of The Cleaner Christmas special?

Wicky – Greg Davies

Veteran comic Greg Davies takes on the role of the titular crime scene cleaner Wicky, who balances his grisly job with the banality of everyday life.

Davies is no stranger to screens with his breakout role in The Inbetweeners before going on to star in Cuckoo, Man Down and taking on the eponymous role in Channel 4’s gameshow Taskmaster.

Robert Kendrick – Robbie Curran

Joining him is Robbie Curran as Robert Kendrick with viewers likely to recognise him from Doctors and Island.

The star posted on Twitter about his appearance in the show, telling viewers: “I’ve been waiting to share this one for a while, and now it has been announced, I am pleased to share that I am part of the writing team and the co-lead in the Christmas special of @gdavies’ @BBC One sitcom ‘The Cleaner’!”