EARLIER TODAY. WELL, AT THIS TURNPIKE STOP IN LAKE WORTH, PEOPLE ARE LEAVING THE WARMTH OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND HEADED NORTH TO THE COLD. WE TALKED TO SOME HOLIDAY TRAVELERS WHO ARE PREPARING AS BEST AS THEY CAN FOR THIS SIBERIAN WINTER HERE. YOU MAY THINK WITH THE CANADIAN LIKE THAT, JACOB EDDIE IS HEADED TO ONTARIO FOR CHRISTMAS. WELL, HE’S ACTUALLY JUST HEADED TO ORLANDO. I’M A FLORIDA NATIVE AND IT’S GOING TO BE PROBABLY THE COLDEST I’VE EVER SEEN IT HERE. SO WE’RE GETTING READY FOR A NICE COLD CHRISTMAS. WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING OVERNIGHT, JACOB’S CONCERN, THE SUNSHINE STATE IS A LEGITIMATE FOR MANY HOLIDAY TRAVELERS. HERE ON THE TURNPIKE, WE TALKED TO SOME EVEN FARTHER NORTH, LIKE IDA, WHO’S TO TENNESSEE. WE’RE FLORIDIAN. WE’RE NEVER BEEN. AND THEN THE SNOW OR ICE OR ANYTHING THAT BUT WE’RE UP FOR THE ADVENTURE. TRIPOLI IS PREDICTING NEARLY 113 MILLION PEOPLE WILL BE TRAVELING ACROSS THE COUNTRY THIS YEAR FOR CHRISTMAS. HERE IN FLORIDA, THAT NUMBER IS JUST OVER 6 MILLION. PUSHING DRIVERS ACROSS OUR STATE TO TRY AND GET OUT AS EARLY THEY CAN. YEAH, WE’RE TRYING TO GET THERE AS SOON AS WE CAN. I KNOW THAT THE HOLIDAY TRAVEL WE’VE GOT TO BE CAREFUL. AS COLD GRIPS THE NATION COAST TO COAST, MANY AMERICANS WON’T BE ABLE TRAVEL THIS CHRISTMAS BECAUSE THE WEATHER WON’T LET THEM. HERE IN SOUTH FLORIDA ARE TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE BEFORE THE COLD HITS OUR WAY. WE’RE READY IN FLORIDA. READY TO GO. NOW, IF YOU DO STILL PLAN ON HEADING NORTH THE HOLIDAYS, IT’S ALWAYS GOOD TO CHECK WITH THE SEE IF THERE’S ANY ROAD CLOSURES. WE HAVE A LINK TO THAT RIGHT NOW ON WPBF. COM. ON THE FLORIDA’
Holiday travelers brave the cold and head north from South Florida
At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for the colder weather as they head north for the holidays.
At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for the colder weather as they head north for the holidays.”We are Floridians, so we have never been in the snow or anything like that. But we are up for the adventure,” Ida Garcia, a Florida native who is headed to Tennessee, said.According to AAA, over 113 million people will be traveling across the country for Christmas this year, with over 6 million in Florida alone. With the colder weather and holiday travel, officials across the state are urging drivers to be cautious on the road. Holiday Forecast: Christmas Eve temperatures could be in the 20s with wind chill”We are trying to get there as soon as we can. I know with the holiday travel, we have got to be careful,” Rock Lilly, also headed north for the holidays, said.For anyone planning on hitting the road for the holidays, it’s always a good idea to check with FDOT for any road closures. Follow: Interactive traffic map
At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for the colder weather as they head north for the holidays.
“We are Floridians, so we have never been in the snow or anything like that. But we are up for the adventure,” Ida Garcia, a Florida native who is headed to Tennessee, said.
According to AAA, over 113 million people will be traveling across the country for Christmas this year, with over 6 million in Florida alone.
With the colder weather and holiday travel, officials across the state are urging drivers to be cautious on the road.
Holiday Forecast: Christmas Eve temperatures could be in the 20s with wind chill
“We are trying to get there as soon as we can. I know with the holiday travel, we have got to be careful,” Rock Lilly, also headed north for the holidays, said.
For anyone planning on hitting the road for the holidays, it’s always a good idea to check with FDOT for any road closures.
Follow: Interactive traffic map
Source link