Holiday travelers brave the cold and head north from South

At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for the colder weather as they head north for the holidays.

At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for the colder weather as they head north for the holidays.”We are Floridians, so we have never been in the snow or anything like that. But we are up for the adventure,” Ida Garcia, a Florida native who is headed to Tennessee, said.According to AAA, over 113 million people will be traveling across the country for Christmas this year, with over 6 million in Florida alone. With the colder weather and holiday travel, officials across the state are urging drivers to be cautious on the road. Holiday Forecast: Christmas Eve temperatures could be in the 20s with wind chill”We are trying to get there as soon as we can. I know with the holiday travel, we have got to be careful,” Rock Lilly, also headed north for the holidays, said.For anyone planning on hitting the road for the holidays, it’s always a good idea to check with FDOT for any road closures. Follow: Interactive traffic map

At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for the colder weather as they head north for the holidays.

“We are Floridians, so we have never been in the snow or anything like that. But we are up for the adventure,” Ida Garcia, a Florida native who is headed to Tennessee, said.

According to AAA, over 113 million people will be traveling across the country for Christmas this year, with over 6 million in Florida alone.

With the colder weather and holiday travel, officials across the state are urging drivers to be cautious on the road.

Holiday Forecast: Christmas Eve temperatures could be in the 20s with wind chill

“We are trying to get there as soon as we can. I know with the holiday travel, we have got to be careful,” Rock Lilly, also headed north for the holidays, said.

For anyone planning on hitting the road for the holidays, it’s always a good idea to check with FDOT for any road closures.