Holiday travelers opting to drive to their destinations avoid

During a week when extreme winter weather caused problems at the nation’s airports, those who decided to drive this week were glad they did.

“Yes, I’m glad we stayed in our vehicle,” said Nicole Potzauf, who stopped at rest area on the Turnpike after a trip from North Georgia to South Florida.

“I’d rather get in my car drive and we get there when we get there,” said Ralph Multary of Port St. Lucie.

The American Automobile Association estimates 102 million people will travel by car this holiday week with 6.3 million in Florida.

Drivers also seemed willing to take it slower on the roads with bad weather in northern states.

“We made it from New Jersey,” said Manuel Monge at the Turnpike rest stop.

“It was OK today. Last night it was windy and rainy a lot of traffic. Everybody left early,” he said.

There is also some good news for drivers this holiday as gas prices keep dropping to around $3 a gallon and even below.

Plus costs for renting a car, AAA said, are down 19% from this time last year.