‘Hopefully I get to get home’: Local drivers, flyers navigate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the holiday season in full swing comes millions hitting the roads and skies.

Freda Davis was traveling from Jacksonville to Charlotte Friday and spoke to Action News Jax at Jacksonville International Airport. As of early afternoon, Davis had three flight delays.

“I was supposed to leave at 1 p.m., then it was 2 p.m. and now it’s 3 p.m.,” Davis said.

AAA expects around 113 million people nationwide to travel 50 miles or more, with 7.2 million flying.

Flight delays and cancellations are impacting holiday travel plans left and right.

“Hopefully I get to get home,” Davis said. “It’s been a rough day today. It’s been a rough day.”

Dennis Malucci took a flight from Houston to Jacksonville Friday.

“I never knew what the roads were going to be like,” Malucci said. “It was really cold in Houston, so I wanted to make sure I got there. I’m glad I did, because there’s a lot of people.”

According to AAA, around 102 million people are expected to drive this holiday season — 5.8 million Floridians.

Cristi Stone and her family are driving to Maryland.

“We actually delayed our travel by a day as we’ve been monitoring it,” Stone said. “We’re trying to get to family.”

The Stones are trying to avoid the worst of the bad weather hitting the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

“We’re going to stop in North Carolina and then try to wait for some of the worst of it to pass and then head on up hopefully tomorrow,” Stone said.

Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 25% longer.

David Esposito says he won’t be traveling this holiday season but has a few words for those who will be.

“Put the phone down and look where you’re driving,” Esposito said.

Friday, Dec. 23, Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 are expected to be some of the most congested days on the road.