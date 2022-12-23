Categories
How artificial intelligence is helping us explore the solar


Let’s be honest — it’s much easier for robots to explore space than us humans. Robots don’t need fresh air and water, or to lug around a bunch of food to keep themselves alive. They do, however, require humans to steer them and make decisions. Advances in machine learning technology may change that, making computers a more active collaborator in planetary science.

Last week at the 2022 American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting, planetary scientists and astronomers discussed how new machine-learning techniques are changing the way we learn about our solar system, from planning for future mission landings on Jupiter’s icy moon Europa to identifying volcanoes on tiny Mercury.





