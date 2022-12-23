How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures

According to SpokAnimal, pet owners should keep their animals inside until temperatures get back to normal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re a pet owner, you probably know our furry friends have just as much trouble in the cold weather as we do.

The Inland Northwest is suffering through single-digit temperatures, snow and ice leading up to the holiday. Just like humans, freezing temperatures can have serious effects on your pet’s well-being.

According to SpokAnimal, pet owners should keep their animals inside until temperatures get back to normal.

“As the temperatures rise up above freezing limited amounts of time outside, 15-20 minutes playing and exercising outside is fine,” said Dori Peck, the executive director of SpokAnimal. “But right now, in and out. Bathroom break and back inside where its warm.”

These extremely cold temperatures can be dangerous for pets. Because of this, Peck is offering pet owners some tips on how to make sure your animals stay safe this winter:

If you notice your animal shivering or picking up their paws while outside, bring them inside, as this is a sign they are too cold.

If you notice an animal in your neighborhood that has been outside longer than it should be, you can contact Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) to do a wellness check.

If you are caring for an outdoor animal, make sure they have access to warm water that won’t freeze and plenty of food. If possible, find them a place to shelter and warm up.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), you can also take the following steps to keep your animals safe:

Keep your home humidified and towel dry your pet as soon as they come inside in order to avoid itchy, flaking skin.

Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter, as a longer coat will provide more warmth. If your dog has long hair, you can trim it to minimize the clinging ice balls, salt crystals and de-icing chemicals. If your dog has short hair, consider getting them a coat or sweater.

Wash and dry your pet’s feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals after each walk. You can also bring a towel on walks to clean off their paws.

Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells. Washing too often can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin.

Massaging petroleum jelly or other paw protectants into paw pads before going outside can help protect from salt and chemical agents. Booties provide even more coverage and can also prevent sand and salt from getting lodged between bare toes and causing irritation.

Use pet-friendly ice melts whenever possible.

Pets burn extra energy by trying to stay warm in the winter. Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories, and making sure they have plenty of water to drink will help keep them well-hydrated and prevent dry skin.

Make sure your pet has a warm place to sleep, off the floor and away from all drafts.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for “KREM” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.