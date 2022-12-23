HSBC issues scam warning as woman loses £300,000

As people attempt to make money in the cost of living crisis, investment may prove a tempting option. Legitimate investment does put capital at risk, and people could get less back than they originally put in.

However, for those who fall victim to investment scams, the price could be far more to pay.

HSBC shared the story of Melissa*, a customer with the bank for 11 years, who had never tried investing before.

However, Melissa’s interest was piqued by an influencer on social media.

He portrayed himself as a successful businessman with a focus on promoting investments.

