Hurst leads tributes for George Cohen as England 1966 hero dies

Sir Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to his 1966 World Cup winning team-mate George Cohen after the England hero passed away. The former England footballer, 83, died on Friday and Hurst took to Twitter to announce the news.

“Very sad to hear my friend and @England teammate George Cohen has died,” Hurst said. “Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.”

Cohen spent his entire playing career with Fulham and made 459 appearances for the Cottagers. He was a right-back in Sir Alf Ramsay’s squad and was famously prevented from swapping shirts with an Argentina player by his manager during a feisty encounter.

Cohen, who was forced to retire at the age of just 29 with a knee injury, was recognised as one of the best defenders of his generation. He was once hailed as “the best full-back I ever played against” by Manchester United legend George Best.