‘I want a win for Ukraine’: Children hope for peace this

The festive fervour around Christmas has engulfed different parts of the world. However, the festive season looks grim in Ukraine and people in the war-ravaged country hope for peace. Amid Russian strikes and electricity outage, people have been grappling to survive and celebrations have been muted and held in a low-key manner in subways and underground shelters.

Instead of wishing for cakes, fancy gifts from Santa Claus, all that Ukrainian children want is “peace”. In a video shared by ABC News on Instagram, the children gathered in a shelter in Kyiv are seen making beautiful Christmas ornaments. When asked what they want for Christmas, one of the boys is heard saying that they want power banks and generators. Mika, a girl, says, “I want a win for Ukraine and hopefully soon.”

A Christmas village has been set up in a subway station in Kharkiv’s city council. The bomb shelter looks decked up with chandeliers.

While capturing photos next to the Christmas tree, father of a nine-year-old child, Maksym Pushnir, Kostia told NPR, “I know the city wants to keep us safe, but being here also makes us feel very sad.” Maksym said he asked for two gifts- a PlayStation 5 and peace after dropping his Christmas wishes letter. Eva Mintseva, a 5-year-old boy, told NPR, “Everyone asks for peace. I also asked for a phone to take photos.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to ravage the country for ten months. Millions have fled the country and as per UNHCR data, 4.5 million refugees have registered across Europe, a Reuters report said.

Usually, Christmas celebrations in Ukraine begin on January 6 and end on January 19. However, many Ukrainians follow the Gregorian calendar, celebrating on December 25. Cities and streets used to get decked up with decorations and lights by the end of December.