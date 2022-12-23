Martina Navratilova engaged in a discussion on Twitter about men and women in tennis pointing out that there is a difference between men and women in sports.

Nowadays, there is a lot of debate over gender equality in sports, particularly as transgender athletes become more prevalent. Given that there is a biological difference between males and females that can be a competitive advantage, it raises several problems.

Tennis had that debate in 1977 when a male player transitioned to a female and started playing among women. Some fans argued that females can compete with men pointing out how Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in 1973. It’s important to note that King was 29 then and Riggs was 55.

“If women compete against men, women would never win a tennis tournament. In tennis, no woman is better than all men while many men are better than all women. Now what?” said Navratilova in response to a fan claiming there is a difference.

The fan took offence to Navratilova’s claim firing back: “Women have beaten men in tournaments. You didn’t but others have. And we don’t know that “many men are better than all women” because women have historically not competed in the same numbers, and women’s sports are underfunded. You’re essentializing a social phenomenon.”

It was quickly shut down from Navratilova who countered: “Thank you for explaining tennis to me. To say you are delusional would be an understatement. No woman has ever beaten a top 100-ranked man. Your argument is just wrong. Bye now- I am done with your name calling and non answers.”