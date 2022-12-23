Is Gabriel Rosado considering retirement? | DAZN News Norway

After three successive defeats, Gabriel Rosado has decided to put his career on hold because at 36-years-old the next decision will be vital when it comes to whether he will compete again.

Rosado is a tireless and fierce operator who is very satisfied with his career so far – despite his 16 losses – because he believes his love for the sport of boxing is what keeps him active.

“It’s hard to define what will happen to my career because I’ve been here for 17 years as a professional, with a lot of dedication, and a lot of sacrifices,” Rosado told DAZN.

“Right now I think it’s more of a mental challenge than a physical one. But I think it’s in the right space and I’ll figure out what I want to do. I just need to be in the right place mentally and make the decision.

“These 17 years I’ve been on every single TV station… you name it. I’ve had a good time and I’m excited to find out what’s next,” he explained.

But while his decision has not been made, Rosado acknowledges that he can’t stay away from boxing and for now his role as an analyst for DAZN has helped him a lot and opened up the possibility of possibly working with other fighters in the future.