ISIS Supporters Test Artificial Intelligence App, Express

On December 21, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters expressed interest in artificial intelligence (AI) applications for creating pro-jihadi content. A user on the ISIS-operated Rocket.Chat server published a post saying he had tested an AI app. He shared screenshots of the AI responding to questions about ISIS and the validity of its ideology. Other users responded to his post, discussing their attempts to use the app and the possible applications of AI technology for the purposes of promoting jihad.

