Jack Sweeney brings a delayed version of @ElonJet back to Twitter

Last week, Twitter banned Jack Sweeney’s @ElonJet account that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet, then unveiled a new policy against sharing live locations shortly afterward. Now, Sweeney is back with a new account called @ElonJetNexDay that still tracks Musk’s aircraft, but adds a 24-hour delay to the location, TechCrunch has reported.

It appears to be Sweeney’s effort conform to Twitter’s new rules, which state that it’s permissible to share “publicly available information after a reasonable time has elapsed, so that the individual is no longer at risk for physical harm.” The account has only been online for a short time, however, so it remains to be seen whether Twitter will see it the same way

Sweeney and his @ElonJet account have been on Musk’s radar for a while. In January, a few months before Musk announced a deal to buy Twitter, he offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the account. Sweeney rejected the overture, instead asking for $50,000. As CNBC notes, @ElonJet had more than half a million followers.

The ban came about after Elon Musk said a car carrying his son X Æ A-12 was followed by a stalker in Los Angeles. Twitter soon told Sweeney that his account “broke Twitter rules,” though didn’t specify which ones. Musk later said that “legal action” would be taken against Sweeney and “organizations who supported harm to my family.”

Sweeney’s @ElonJet tracker bot now has 67,000 followers on Mastadon and tracks jets belonging to Musk and others on Facebook and Instagram. The bans are part of a large amount of Twitter drama around Musk that recently culminated in one of Musk’s famous Twitter polls, with a decisive number of users voting that he should step down as CEO of Twitter.