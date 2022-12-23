James Corden recalls mother in floods of tears over ‘tough’

“Our intention is to go out in the way that we came in and I will miss it hugely. I will miss it every day. I will miss the people that I worked with.”

James went on to explain that he was not leaving because he doesn’t love the show, but because “we’re a long way from home and we really want our children to know what it’s like to grow up in London…

“To have a solid relationship with their grandparents and that is time that you don’t get back.”

He admitted it was “hard to let go” but insisted that “it’s the right thing to do” for his family.

James and his wife Julia Carey share three children: Max, 11, Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5.

