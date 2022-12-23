Jamie Lee Curtis slams ‘nepotism baby’ label as she reflects on

He wrote on Twitter: “I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role.

“After that it was up to me, [my father] couldn’t hold my hand through my career. I had to get my a** up and make it work.

“From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours.

“Even leaving HIS agency and going to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive.”

Lottie Moss, Kate Moss’ half-sister also took to Twitter to tell her fans how “sick” she was of the label.

She admitted: “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful.

“Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that. But guess what? Life isn’t fair.”

Others who have spoken out on the topic include Lenny Kravitz’s daughter Zoe and Phil Collins’s daughter and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.