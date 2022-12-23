Categories
Jim Cramer likes these 7 consumer discretionary stocks for 2023


Jim Cramer on why consumer discretionary performed poorly this year

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of seven stocks he believes could be great additions to investors’ portfolios.

The consumer discretionary sector is down about 37% for the year. Companies in this sector tend to suffer during times of economic downturn, since consumers prioritize paying for necessities such as rent or food over discretionary purchases when their budgets are tight.

But “while most consumer discretionary stocks have been horrendous this year, we’ve had some pools of strength, too, and many of them can work in 2023,” according to Cramer.

Here are his picks:

Genuine Parts, O’Reilly Automotive and AutoZone

  • Cramer highlighted these three auto parts stocks as potential buys, stating that AutoZone is his favorite. With used car prices coming down and new car prices likely to follow, consumers are more likely to fix up their old car next year than purchase a new one, he reasoned.

Ulta Beauty

  • While the company reported a solid earnings beat and boosted its outlook earlier this month, investors shouldn’t be greedy with the stock, especially if it sees a big gain, Cramer advised.

TJX Companies

  • The parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods will benefit from the excess inventory the holidays will leave behind, he said. He added that because TJX operates discount retailers, its stock is a winner during times of recession, when consumers tend to trade down.

Yum! Brands

  • Cramer called the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut a great value proposition for consumers.

Starbucks

  • He said he expects Starbucks to make a powerful comeback in China once the company’s economy fully reopens.

Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of TJX Companies and Starbucks.

