Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 communication services stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group.

The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies.

“In an awful year for stocks, communication services was the worst group in the S&P 500, which is really saying something,” he said. “Most of them are just plain out untouchable, but you’ve got my blessing to buy” T-Mobile , Disney and Netflix .

Here are his thoughts on each stock: