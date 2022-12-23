Jim Cramer’s Investing Club meeting Thursday: Estee Lauder,

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a “Morning Meeting” livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here’s a recap of Thursday’s key moments. Buy EL before day-end We like the NFL-YouTube deal Buying some more STZ 1. Buy El before day-end China will move to curtail quarantine requirements for overseas travelers next month, according to Bloomberg . This suggests that China could be reopening its economy faster than expected, which bodes well for Club holding Estee Lauder (EL). We believe that new Club members in particular should pick up shares of Estee Lauder by the end of the day. While shares of EL were down to around $241 each mid-morning on Thursday, Jim Cramer thinks they could slip further by the close. 2. We like the NFL-YouTube deal The National Football League said Thursday that its Sunday Ticket subscription packet will go to Google-parent Alphabet ‘s (GOOGL) YouTube TV. It’s unclear how this new deal with the NFL will fit into Alphabet’s vast assortment of products and services. However, we believe there are many ways they can capitalize on streaming NFL games. “There’s a lot of ways to skin the cat here,” Jim said. “I like it.” 3. Buying some more STZ While shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) have fallen from the high $250s at the beginning of December to the $230s on Thursday, we still like the stock and bought more of it . RBC Capital blames what it calls transitory issues, including poor weather in California, a hyper-focus on volumes and growth in other brands. We agree with the assessment, and we’re also reassured by the company’s strong cash flow. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long EL, GOOGL, STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.