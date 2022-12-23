Joe Biden blasted for making ‘old school, anti-Irish’ dig during

Twitter quickly lit up with backlash with some calling his comments a ‘hate crime’

President Joe Biden is facing criticism over what some say were ‘anti-Irish’ comments he made during a recent appearance.

While speaking at a U.S. veterans town hall in New Castle, Delaware on Friday, Biden made a comment about his Irish heritage but added a qualifier that left many upset.

‘I may be Irish but I’m not stupid,’ Biden said Friday then mixing up Jill Biden‘s genealogy, stating: ‘I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter.’

Dominic Giacoppa was Jill’s grandfather, her father’s name was Donald Jacobs.

Immediately, social media lit up in reaction to the comment, calling President Biden’s statement a ‘hate crime’ and ‘old school anti-Irish stereotyping.’

Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan tweeted Friday she believed Biden’s dig could be considered a ‘hate crime.’

Others on the social media app did not go so far but did point out that it did seem to be based on extremely derogatory remarks made about Irish people, specifically throughout the 1900s.

‘Biden loves this Bidenism (he’s said it in the past before) — just casual old school anti-Irish stereotyping, but he thinks it’s a fun part of his gift of the gab because he considers himself Irish (his great-great-great grandfather moved to America from Ireland in the 1800s.),’ wrote Jerry Dunleavy.

‘Did Biden just insinuate the Irish are stupid?’ said another person on Twitter.

‘Biden cracking Irish jokes not heard in the UK since the 1970s,’ wrote one person.

One journalist on Twitter asked: ‘How do the Irish feel about this comment Biden just made?’ to which one user responded: ‘we don’t get offended but maybe we should.’

President Biden’s comment about the Irish came alongside a gaffe about wife Jill Biden’s lineage and a joke about having ‘a little Italian’ in him.

This wasn’t the first time President Biden deployed the joke about Jill’s family.

In 2013, at the Italian ambassador’s ‘opera ball’ he told guests: ‘Every year is the year of the Italian in my house.’

‘I’m always referred to as an Irish politician — but I was smart enough to marry Dominic Giacoppa’s granddaughter,’ he continued.

The latest gaffe comes as those on the left and the right continue to wonder if the president will run for re-election in 2024.

Biden, who turned 80 in November, would be 82 years old if he wins and takes office in 2025. He is already the oldest man ever elected president of the United States.

The president has caused many to worry over some of the blunders he has made throughout the year.

Among the most notable causes for concerns, Biden has stated his son Beau, who died of cancer, perished while serving in Iraq and earlier this year forgot a Congresswoman he shouted out in a speech had already died.

Biden has apparently gotten sick of the discourse over his age and gaffes as Politico reported he once vented to aides: ‘You think I don’t know how f**king old I am?’

They claim that Biden has frequently ‘vented to allies about how often his age is mentioned in the press.’

Rep. Mike Levin of California vouched for Biden, saying: ‘I just hope and pray that when I am in my 80s I still have that kind of energy.’