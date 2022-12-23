Categories
John Lennon Was ‘Agonized’ With Guilt Over ‘Fifth Beatle’ Stuart

John Lennon and Stuart Sutcliffe met at art school and came up with the name for The Beatles together. The pair were very close friends and maintained their relationship after Sutcliffe left the band. In 1962, while The Beatles were playing in Hamburg, Sutcliffe died of a brain hemorrhage. Lennon was devastated by his friend’s death and, according to his first wife, felt guilty about it.

A black and white picture of John Lennon sitting near a window wearing glasses.
John Lennon | Michael Putland/Getty Images

John Lennon and Stuart Sutcliffe met at the Liverpool College of Art

Sutcliffe and Lennon met at the Liverpool College of Art, where Sutcliffe was studying as an exceptionally talented painter. He helped Lennon with his painting courses, and Lennon taught him about music. While Sutcliffe didn’t know much about music, he used the money he earned selling a painting to buy a guitar and joined Lennon’s band alongside Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

