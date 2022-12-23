Categories
John Lennon’s Son Joked The Monkees Influenced Him More Than The

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon, son, Sean Ono Lennon, implied The Monkees influenced him more than The Beatles.
  • He later said he was joking and he only made the claim because it was funny.
  • He discussed a Monkees movie that gained a cult following despite its initial failure.
The Monkees with a drum
The Monkees | NBC Television / Handout

John Lennon‘s son said The Monkees’ only theatrical movie was his greatest influence. Subsequently, he said he was just joking that The Monkees inspired him more than The Beatles. Notably, the Monkees movie in question has a following that includes some celebrities.

