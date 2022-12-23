Juan Martin Del Potro could play the US Open 2023! There is the hypothesis of a his sensational come back, just in view of the US Grand Slam that saw him triumph 13 years ago. The clue comes from Del Potro himself, the protagonist of a talk with a fan on Twitter, which clearly could not go unnoticed by the ATP Tour account, which reposted the question and answer, making fans dream.

The very brief question and answer on Twitter between Juan Martin Del Potro and a fan who, in his own way, snatched a sort of promise from the Argentine champion leapt into the eyes of thousands of fans. Last December 13, therefore five days before the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Del Potro, a fervent soccer fan, praised the manager of the Argentine national football team, Lionel Scaloni, for his humanity towards some of his players.

Upon his tweet, the fan in question wrote to Del Potro: “If Argentina becomes champions, you will play the US Open next year. What do you think?” Incredibly, Del Potro replied to this message, writing: “I’ll do what I can!” Meanwhile, Argentina won the World Cup by beating France on penalties in the final, and Tandil’s champion was even clearer about it all.

Responding to the repost made by the official ATP Tour account, in fact, Del Potro wrote: “I’ll update you in a few days!” His sensational return to the New York Grand Slam could therefore prove to be a concrete possibility and no longer just an imaginative idea.

Del Potro had to say goodbye to tennis due to numerous injuries, which conditioned his glorious career. A forced farewell, son of the many knee problems that gave him no respite, to the point of forcing him to give up. Fans from all over the world weren’t ready for this possibility and hoped for the Argentine’s return from the first moment he was out for surgery, which obviously proved not to be decisive.

Buenos Aires was the last stage of his splendid journey, which led him to the victory of the US Open in 2009 and to occupy the third position of the ATP ranking, in 2018.