Justin Welby having ‘nightmares’ ahead of King Charles’ coronation

The Archbishop of Canterbury said that he is having “nightmares” ahead of King Charles’s coronation. Justin Welby will become the first archbishop in 70 years to crown the monarch.

As the event will be watched by millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury spoke about his feeling ahead of the symbolic religious event.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, the 66-year-old said that he has been dreaming about accidentally leaving the crown at his official London residence Lambeth Palace.

He said: “It’s giving me nightmares already.

“I dreamt we got to the point and I’d left the crown at Lambeth Palace.