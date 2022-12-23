Justin Welby having ‘nightmares’ ahead of King Charles’ coronation

The Archbishop of Canterbury said that he is having “nightmares” ahead of King Charles’s coronation. Justin Welby will become the first archbishop in 70 years to crown the monarch.
As the event will be watched by millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury spoke about his feeling ahead of the symbolic religious event.
Speaking to Channel 4 News, the 66-year-old said that he has been dreaming about accidentally leaving the crown at his official London residence Lambeth Palace.
He said: “It’s giving me nightmares already.
“I dreamt we got to the point and I’d left the crown at Lambeth Palace.
“It’s obviously weighing on me quite a lot.
“But it’s just an enormous honour and privilege to do that, and the coronation weekend is going to be a time of bringing the country together.”
The coronation is expected to be shorter than the late Queen’s, with fewer attendees, better reflecting the modern monarchy.
It has been reported that the King rejected the idea of a cut-price coronation and wishes to use the event to showcase “UK PLC”.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the coronation as a “unique moment for the country”, as the Cabinet discussed the chance to “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom”.
The coronation is being organised by the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who arranged the late Queen’s funeral.
