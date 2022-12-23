Kate given unfortunate title by Fox News in spelling blunder

Kate, Princess of Wales was given an unfortunate title by Fox News during a morning broadcast thanks due to a spelling mistake. The future queen was referred to onscreen as the ‘Princess of Whales’ in a graphic error during America’s Newsroom, hosted by Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.
The co-anchors were reflecting on their predictions for 2022 and looking ahead to what they thought could happen for the Royal Family in 2023.
Ms Perino thought that the princess would announce her fourth pregnancy in 2022, which has not happened.
Kate and her husband Prince William already have three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.
The presenters then revealed their predictions for the year ahead, which included a border visit for President Biden, a ban on TikTok, and a Super Bowl win for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Viewers quickly picked up on the spelling mistake, with one writing: “Ok, I know I saw this. I couldn’t believe it, but it’s true. This was on a screen, on Fox news.
“‘The Princess of Whales’. WTH? And these news people are supposed to be educated?”
Kate became the Princess of Wales after the Queen’s passing on September 8, when Prince William took on his father’s title of Prince of Wales.
In a pre-recorded introductory message for the programme, Kate says the Queen “held Christmas close to her heart” and “leaves with us an incredible legacy”.
The concert itself took place on December 15 at Westminster Abbey and was attended by over 1,800 people.
She was photographed at the service with her husband and her two eldest children George and Charlotte.
