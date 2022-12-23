Kate given unfortunate title by Fox News in spelling blunder

Kate, Princess of Wales was given an unfortunate title by Fox News during a morning broadcast thanks due to a spelling mistake. The future queen was referred to onscreen as the ‘Princess of Whales’ in a graphic error during America’s Newsroom, hosted by Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

The co-anchors were reflecting on their predictions for 2022 and looking ahead to what they thought could happen for the Royal Family in 2023.

Ms Perino thought that the princess would announce her fourth pregnancy in 2022, which has not happened.

Kate and her husband Prince William already have three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The presenters then revealed their predictions for the year ahead, which included a border visit for President Biden, a ban on TikTok, and a Super Bowl win for the Cincinnati Bengals.