Kate Middleton feels ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry after his Netflix

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’ reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan was revealed in a new report. Harry and Meghan spoke about the Prince and Princess of Wales on multiple occasions throughout the six-episode series that was released in two parts earlier this month. Kate is reportedly ‘hurt’ and feels ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry in the aftermath of the Netflix series. The report added that Prince William was ‘remaining dignified’ after Prince Harry and Meghan attempted to lay out their side of their story in the high-profile Netflix documentary. Also read: Meghan Markle shares what a woman told her at an event that ‘rocked her core’

The first three episode of the long-awaited Harry and Meghan docuseries debuted on Netflix on December 8, followed by the second part with the final three episodes that dropped on December 15, revealing everything from Meghan Markle’s time with the royal family to the fallout of her and Prince Harry’s exit. The documentary also included behind-the-scenes photos giving insight into Meghan and Prince Harry’s courtship period as they revealed intimate details about everything from their childhoods to the alleged racist media coverage Meghan faced in the UK.

Now, as per a source quoted in Us Weekly, Kate is upset with Prince Harry after the release of his and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries. “Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” the report said. It further shared Prince William’s reaction to the Netflix series, and reported that the Prince of Wales ‘isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate’. “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job,” the report added, quoting the source.

In their Netflix documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan had spoken about how the royal family saw the UK press’ treatment of Meghan as a rite of passage. “What people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything she was being put through, they had been put through as well, so it was almost like a rite of passage,” Harry had said in an episode. “And some of the family were like, ‘Well, my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’ And I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.'”

Meghan had also spoken about being surprised by how formal the royal family was in private. Meghan recalled how she was in ripped jeans and barefoot, when she met Prince William and Kate for the first time. She also shared that she’s a hugger, which she realised is ‘really jarring for a lot of Brits’. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,” Meghan had said on the Netflix documentary.