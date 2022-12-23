Kate Middleton’s ‘worst Christmas present’ from Prince William

The royals also love nothing more than “lavatorial humour”. One year, Princess Anne reportedly gifted her brother, Charles a white leather toilet seat.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter explained why this gift was appropriate for Charles.

He said: “What is it we used to call the loo? We would call it the throne. You go and sit on the throne.

“So buying a leather-bound loo seat was really Princess Anne’s way of saying, ‘Here you are, you’ve got your own personal throne.’”

Alongside “gag gifts”, the royals do exchange “nice gifts” with one another.

Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for seven years at Highgrove as a butler said: “With the actual Christmas presents, I’ve been told they give fun gifts because what do you give a royal who’s got everything?